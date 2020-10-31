From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Nov. 1, 1920: The New Mexican will publish the election returns — state, county and national — at this office tomorrow night, the figures to be thrown on a big screen from the south side of Palace avenue, from the upstairs window of the New Mexican office.
Everybody invited. And don’t sit on the Associated Press operator — he needs lots of room. Stay downstairs and you’ll see everything on the screen the minute the news comes.
Nov. 1, 1945: Santa Fe’s youngsters were generally on their good behavior for Halloween last night and no serious vandalism was reported, city police said.
This view was confirmed by School Supt. R.P. Sweeney who said that for the first time years, the school system escaped without damage from pranksters.
Nov. 1, 1970: ARUBA, The Netherlands, Antilles — Mr. and Mrs. Dale F. Zinn have resumed their studies at Tulane University, New Orleans, following a wedding trip which took them to Merida, Yucatan and Mexico City thence to Santa Fe prior to establishing their residency in New Orleans.
The new Mrs. Zinn is the former Miss Ann Louise Quarles, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harmon Quarles of Aruba. The bridegroom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Dean S. Zinn of Santa Fe.
Nov. 1, 1995: If proposed laws being considered by Gov. Gary Johnson’s administration make it onto the books, Elks or veterans clubs could have slot machines and allow club members to gamble for cash.
But other nonprofit charitable organizations would be restricted to bingo and video pull tab machines as a way of raising money, said Robin Otten, Johnson’s superintendent of regulation and licensing.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.