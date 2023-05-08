From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

May 9, 1923: Universal Americanization in America by education, compulsory use of the English language everywhere, the deporting of all who are foes to our form of government and institutions, are cardinal principles of Alvin M. Owsley, national commander of the American Legion, distinguished guest of Santa Fe today.

May 9, 1973: The normally senile Rio Grande, swollen with spring runoff water, has forced the City of Espanola to declare a state of emergency because of two small dirt dikes on the east side of the river threatening to break.

