May 9, 1923: Universal Americanization in America by education, compulsory use of the English language everywhere, the deporting of all who are foes to our form of government and institutions, are cardinal principles of Alvin M. Owsley, national commander of the American Legion, distinguished guest of Santa Fe today.
May 9, 1973: The normally senile Rio Grande, swollen with spring runoff water, has forced the City of Espanola to declare a state of emergency because of two small dirt dikes on the east side of the river threatening to break.
The threatened area is behind the Big Rock Shopping Center.
Unable to reach Mayor Richard Lucero this morning, city officials notified Levi Sanchez, who, acting as mayor pro tem, issued the emergency proclamation at approximately 11:25 this morning.
May 9, 1998: Plans for improving the dangerous 14-mile highway corridor between Santa Fe and Pojoaque show that at least seven commercial properties and possibly two homes might have to be relocated.
A draft environmental impact statement prepared by the state Highway and Transportation Department lists two commercial properties in Tesque and five in Cuyamungue that would have to move somewhere else if the "preferred alternative" is given the OK by the Federal Highway Administration.