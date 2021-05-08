From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
May 9, 1921: The city of Santa Fe is to have a park, a real park.
Seven acres of land have been purchased for the city, and the money is to be raised by its citizens, until the Santa Fe city treasury can stand the strain of paying for the land.
May 9, 1946: Gallup Wife-Killer to Die In Prison Chair Tonight; No Intervention Expected
Pedro Talamante, with death but 12 hours away, ate fried chicken and green chili at noon today and received two sons, a foster son and his first wife without evidence of emotion.
He continued to spurn the ministrations of members of the clergy who have sought to talk with him before the electric chair claims him for the murder of his wife in Gallup May 3, 1944.
___
The electric chair at the New Mexico penitentiary, which has taken the lives of two men and a goat, shortly after midnight tonight will snuff out the life of Pedro Talamante of Gallup, who has killed two persons and maimed a third for life.
May 9, 1971: The 1971 Queen del Fiesta de Santa Fe is Senorita Elizabeth Camille Rivera, sponsored by Active 20-30 Club, and elected to play the role of Don Diego de Vargas is Carlos Arturo Gallegos, sponsored by Union Protectiva. They were announced winners during El Baile de Mayo at Sweeney Gymnasium.
May 9, 1996: A Northern New Mexico pueblo has banned the sale and use of fireworks on tribal land, and others are considering following suit as a result of drought and extreme fire danger.
“This is one of the few times that we’re ahead of the state,” Santa Clara tribal administrator Calvin Tafoya said.
The state Corporation Commission and the state fire marshal announced Wednesday that they will consider a statewide fireworks ban at a hearing May 17.
