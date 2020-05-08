From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
May 9, 1920: The sugar situation in Santa Fe began to clear yesterday. For a time nobody seemed to know what was what except that sugar prices were skyrocketing without restraint. United States District Attorney Summers Burkhart finally took a hand in the matter and an agreement was reached with the wholesalers of the state that the wholesale margin should not exceed 1½ cents a pound and that sugar on hand before the recent rise should be sold without regard to replacement cost.
May 9, 1945: With a string of adventures that read like the plot of a highpowered novel, the story of Lt. Olen Cole, of Clovis, N.M., who evaded capture by the Japanese in December, 1941, and for nearly four years fought with guerrilla forces in the mountains of the Philippines until he was rescued by liberating Yank forces early this year, is as amazing as any that has come out of this year.
May 9, 1995: A national animal rights group has targeted rooster pulls — a traditional New Mexico celebration activity in which horsemen tear a rooster apart — for condemnation.
A deluge of letters and telephone calls to the state Department of Tourism has persuaded the department to remove listings of feast day rooster pulls at three Indian pueblos from future editions of the state vacation guide.
