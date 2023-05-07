May 8, 1923: Clovis Hit By New Outbreak Of Smallpox
Situation There Indicates Official Laxity, Says Luckett; Most Victims School Children.
May 8, 1948: A mass funeral is to be held Monday at Placitas for the six members of Roman Herrera's family who died this week from food poisoning.
Services will be held at 9:30 a.m. in the village's Catholic church and burial will be in the local cemetery.
… In the meantime the only member of the family who ate the poisoned spinach and remained alive was Orlinda Martinez, 14. Yesterday her life was despaired of, but today she was making a valiant fight at St. Vincent hospital.
May 8, 1973: The president of Kodiak Industries, Inc., Alvin Rosa, today announced his firm is selling Ruidoso Downs and Sunland Park race tracks to Michael Coen, a Kansas City businessman and former owner of the two tracks.
May 8, 1998: A majority of Santa Fe city councilors has serious concerns about the prospect of entering into a lease agreement with a nonprofit corporation to manage the city's 50-acre rail-yard property near downtown.
If the councilors hold firm in opposing a lease agreement, it could signal an abrupt turn in the city's plans for managing the $24-million property and perhaps leave the city itself facing the job of developing the property while negotiating long-term leases with scores of tenants.
The City Attorney's Office this week finished hammering out a draft lease with the Santa Fe Railyard Community Corp. for council review.