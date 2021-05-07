From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
May 8, 1946: The Santa Fe Presbytery, including all units of the Presbyterian church in the northern third of New Mexico, has gone on record against the "unwarranted" increase in the number of state licensed liquor selling establishments. The Presbytery, representing the congregations of 25 churches, also called for legislation which would grant municipalities and counties a measure of control over the licensing of liquor dealers.
May 8, 1996: SAN CRISTOBAL — Residents here had a good idea when and how the Hondo Fire started on Sunday. Most of them were on the spot trying to put it out.
On Tuesday, state police completed their investigation and turned the case over to the Taos County District Attorney Sammy Pacheco.
