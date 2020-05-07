From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
May 8, 1920: Interest in the movement to secure the transfer of the public lands to the states is growing, Governor Larrazola finds.
May 8, 1945: Santa Fe observed, rather than celebrated, V-E Day today as Governor Dempsey, in furtherance of President Truman’s proclamation, joined in asking that next Sunday be a day of prayer and thanksgiving “in grateful acknowledgement of the Divine Aid which has brought an end to the cruel conflict in Europe.”
May 8, 1970: A tidal wave of sympathy almost all of it directed at Gov. David F. Cargo, followed in the wake of Thursday’s cancellation of the spring Republican Governors’ Conference in Santa Fe.
The conference was cancelled shortly after noon Thursday because of widespread unrest and violence across the nation, most of it in protest over expansion of the war in Southeast Asia.
May 8, 1995: With recent improvements in medical technology, cancer is no longer a death sentence, yet thousands of American Indians die each year from leukemia, aplastic anemia and other serious blood diseases.
Many of those deaths could be prevented and patients cured with bone marrow transplants.
