From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

May 7, 1923: The board of county commissioners is meeting today and tomorrow at the county court house as a board of equalization. Recipients of assessment cards who are dissatisfied with the property valuation made by the assessor are invited to air their complaints before the board of commissioners.

The assessment of property all over the city and county, it is said, has been made on the basis of improvements. Adobe homes without electric lights, bath, furnace, or other comforts, are rated lower than brief bungalows which are the last word in 20th century comfort. The highest rating has been $500 a room.

