May 7, 1923: The board of county commissioners is meeting today and tomorrow at the county court house as a board of equalization. Recipients of assessment cards who are dissatisfied with the property valuation made by the assessor are invited to air their complaints before the board of commissioners.
The assessment of property all over the city and county, it is said, has been made on the basis of improvements. Adobe homes without electric lights, bath, furnace, or other comforts, are rated lower than brief bungalows which are the last word in 20th century comfort. The highest rating has been $500 a room.
May 7, 1948: The sixth member of the family of Ramon Herrera, Placitas farmer, died early this morning at St. Vincent Hospital from contaminated spinach. He was Lorenzo Martinez, 21 months. A sister, Orlinda Martinez, 14, is still in critical condition in the hospital and not expected to survive.
May 7, 1973: LAS VEGAS — Two patients of the new forensic treatment unit of the State Hospital escaped Sunday night by opening an unlocked fire door in the minimum “c” wing.
They were the fifth and sixth patients being held for observation and treatment of criminal insanity to escape in the five weeks the unit has been in operation.
May 7, 1998: It could be one of the biggest water fights the West has ever seen — a challenge, on environmental grounds, to the legality of four river compacts that divide up the precious commodity.
If the Forest Guardians’ lawsuit is successful, fish, wildlife and their river habitat would gain stronger legal rights to water tapped by the West’s cities, factories and farms.
Forest Guardians, a Santa Fe-based environmental group, was notifying federal and stat water agencies Wednesday of its intent to challenge river compacts and commissions for the Rio Grande, the Upper Colorado River, the Pecos River and Costilla Creek.