From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
May 7, 1921: Las Vegas, May 7 — Dr. Frank H.H. Roberts, president of the New Mexico Normal University at Las Vegas since 1910 and who in that time has built up the school to an institution with a thousand students, and one of the largest in the southwest, was fired by the board of regents yesterday because he had appointed a Democrat, R.S. Tipton, to a position on the faculty of the Normal. J.H. Wagner, former state school superintendent, now city superintendent in Pueblo, was appointed president and has accepted.
May 7, 1946: GALLUP, May 7 (UP) — Two Zuni and a number of Navajo war veterans have been denied the right to register for voting by McKinley County Clerk Eva E. Sabin, on the basis they were not property owners, as required by state law.
Attempts by the Indians to gain the right of franchise marks the first move to follow orders issued last week by the Navajo tribal council, instructing all Navajos to apply for registration to vote in the general election this fall.
May 7, 1971: “Red Sky at Morning,” the motion picture based on Santa Fe novelist Richard Bradford’s best-selling novel of the same name, had its world premiere in Santa Fe Thursday evening in a benefit event for the Santa Fe Opera Guild.
May 7, 1996: LAMA — The heat was growing intense, so Steve Hinton doused himself in a nearby irrigation ditch and then climbed out to try to defend his 25-year-old adobe home from the fire sweeping up from San Cristobal.
But when Hinton heard explosions and saw a red ball of fire, he knew he had to get out of there — fast.
