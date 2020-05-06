From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
May 7, 1920: For Sale. Nine room modern brick residence, two baths, hot water heater, garage, chicken houses, fruit trees, lawn. Best of location. House alone could not be built for $9,000.
Price ... $7,500.
May 7, 1945: GERMANY QUITS
Once-bitten Santa Fe was twice shy today about celebrating the news of Germany's unconditional surrender.
… In the Plaza a few men shouted the news to each other but customers in restaurants continued eating quietly. After 8, grocery stores opened, the proprietors explaining that they were awaiting the official announcement by President Truman.
Previously the Chamber of Commerce had arranged for an immediate closing of stores. ...
May 7, 1970: ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The University of New Mexico remained officially shut down today, but there was no lack of activity on the campus as students continued their protest of U.S. Cambodian involvement and the deaths of four Kent State University students.
May 7, 1995: Fifty years ago, when news crackled over the radio that Germany had surrendered to the Allies, Claude Neeley of Tesuque was in Paris, a recently liberated prisoner of war staying in a fancy hotel.
By nightfall, he remembers, he had joined in a raucous celebration: "I don't think I ever got drunker."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.