From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

May 6, 1948: Ramon Herrera, 58, died at 7 a.m. today, the fifth victim of blighted spinach eaten at a farm home at Placitas Monday.

An inquest called for this afternoon as physicians struggled at St. Vincent hospital to save three other members of the family who ate of the home-canned vegetable fried in lard with onions.

