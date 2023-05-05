May 6, 1948: Ramon Herrera, 58, died at 7 a.m. today, the fifth victim of blighted spinach eaten at a farm home at Placitas Monday.
An inquest called for this afternoon as physicians struggled at St. Vincent hospital to save three other members of the family who ate of the home-canned vegetable fried in lard with onions.
May 6, 1973: How many times have you wondered whether you are descendant of those early Spanish conquistadores but never had the time nor the money to find out?
In cooperation with author Fray Angelico Chavez, the University of Albuquerque and Calvin Horn Publisher, Inc., The New Mexican today introduces — starting on Page A-7 — a series of articles from Chavez' book, "Origins of New Mexico Families."
May 6, 1998: Some of the piles are so big, some of the junk so absurd, that the city Solid Waste workers take pictures.
Take the engine block someone left on the sidewalk or the car door leaned next to the empty cartons of milk. Never mind the refrigerators and golf cart.
… Twice a year, the city picks up any and all junk residents wish to leave out during "Large-Item Pickup Week."
Gonzales said the City Beautiful program was started about 10 years ago to encourage residents to clean up their yards. Participation has picked up in recent years possibly due to transfer station fees going up.