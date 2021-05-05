From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
May 6, 1921: Don’t Be a Santa Fe Slacker — and There’s Only One Day Left of Clean-Up Week! You’ll Have to Hurry!
May 6, 1946: The clock was turning off the last hours of Pedro Talamante’s life today as the fateful Friday approached when he is to die in the electric chair at the state prison.
Governor Dempsey has given no indication that he will alter the court sentence and Warden Howell Gage said all was in readiness for the execution of the first capital sentence in New Mexico since July 1933.
May 6, 1971: The director of the Department of Finance and Administration said Wednesday that “major (state) tax increases” will probably have to be considered “soon.”
“If the citizens of our state wish to continue the growth of state government,” said Robert E. Kirkpatrick, “then the funds to provide for these increases will have to be found one way or another.”
May 6, 1996: TAOS — A rapidly moving forest fire ripped through the Carson National Forest on Sunday, burning almost two dozen homes in its path and forcing up to 2,000 residents to evacuate nearby communities.
