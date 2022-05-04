The past 100 years The past 100 years, May 5, 2022 May 4, 2022 May 4, 2022 Updated 24 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save From The Santa Fe New Mexican:May 5, 1922: Rotarians, Shriners, Real Estate Men Will Visit Santa Fe Next Month. Have You Cleaned Up?May 5, 1947: For a Better City — Clean-up, Paint-up, Fix-upMay 5, 1972: A major reorganization of the State Department of Education was adopted Thursday as a future project by the Legislative School Study Committee.The committee will draft legislation to reorganize the education department as a major agency in a cabinet form of government.The department would be under the direction of a secretary of education department as a major agency in a cabinet form of government.May 5, 1997: PICURIS PUEBLO — The dedication of a new community center drew what seemed like all of the pueblo's residents.Roughly 200 people attended the opening ceremony of the brand-new center, which includes a gymnasium."You have planted the seeds for all of us," Regis Pecos, executive director of the New Mexico Office of Indian Affairs, told the crowd. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Popular in the Community Newsletter sign up Stay up to date on the latest news and the local entertainment scene by subscribing to The New Mexican's email lists. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Morning Headlines Receive a list of headlines from the latest edition of The New Mexican in your inbox every morning. Pasatiempo Newsletter Get the highlights from Santa Fe's weekly magazine of arts, entertainment and culture each Friday. Offers and Promos Contests and special offers from The Santa Fe New Mexican and advertising partners. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists VIDEO NEWS HIGHLIGHTS Community Spotlight MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesLas Vegas officials bracing for evacuations as fire edges closer to cityThe fire that won't quit threatens more places in Northern New MexicoAs blaze nears, Las Vegas residents begin to flee the flamesRodriguez's dismissal from St. Michael's was not prettySanta Fe finance director out after multiple late auditsSanta Fe police arrest two in art theftSanta Fe police seek help on motorcyclist's death at West Zia Road, Yucca StreetWildfires keep Las Vegas, N.M., motels, restaurants busyReport: Lujan Grisham among least-popular governors in AmericaLongtime Santa Fe used-car lot will soon be baked-goods destination Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS James Barron Forest fires evoke memories of Los Alamos' triumph and pain Holy Trinity of Finance The motherhood wage penalty can add up to $1 million in lost wages RINGSIDE SEAT Deadlines, transparency take a beating in Santa Fe Building Santa Fe The data behind Santa Fe's housing crisis