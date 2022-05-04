From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

May 5, 1922: Rotarians, Shriners, Real Estate Men Will Visit Santa Fe Next Month. Have You Cleaned Up?

May 5, 1947: For a Better City — Clean-up,  Paint-up, Fix-up

May 5, 1972: A major reorganization of the State Department of Education was adopted Thursday as a future project by the Legislative School Study Committee.

The committee will draft legislation to reorganize the education department as a major agency in a cabinet form of government.

The department would be under the direction of a secretary of education department as a major agency in a cabinet form of government.

May 5, 1997: PICURIS PUEBLO — The dedication of a new community center drew what seemed like all of the pueblo's residents.

Roughly 200 people attended the opening ceremony of the brand-new center, which includes a gymnasium.

"You have planted the seeds for all of us," Regis Pecos, executive director of the New Mexico Office of Indian Affairs, told the crowd.

