From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
May 5, 1921: More Pep! More Pep! You’ve Got Only Two Days of Clean-Up Week Left!
May 5, 1971: A state of drought emergency, aimed at cutting loose federal assistance funds, was declared Tuesday by Lt. Gov. Robert Mondragon.
Mondragon acted after conferring with Gov. Bruce King, who was in Texas talking with Gov. Preston Smith and other officials there.
May 5, 1996: In the Jemez Mountains around Los Alamos, a forest of charred pines stands like a defeated army, the soil dead at its feet.
In Arizona, a Tonto National Forest blaze is just coming under control after destroying 62,000 acres. Another fire in the Coronado National Forest near Tucson, is just flexing its muscle.
Fires have burned more than 162,421 acres of federal land in New Mexico and Arizona this year, more than half hte entire acreage burned in 1995.
And we haven’t seen anything yet.
