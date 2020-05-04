From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
May 5, 1945: State School Superintendent Georgia Lusk said today she would contact Chairman Raymond Huff of the State Board of Education as soon as possible to determine the next step in a controversy which has left the Espanola school board with only two members.
May 5, 1970: If it passes, the May 12 School Bond Issue will provide money for construction of four new elementary schools, furnishing, remodeling and making additions to school buildings and purchasing and improving school grounds in the Santa Fe School District.
May 5, 1995: Republican and Democratic legislators alike have criticized Gov. Gary Johnson for accepting more than $100,000 in campaign contributions from gambling interests at the same time he was negotiating gambling compacts with the state’s Indian tribes.
During the four-month period following his election, Johnson reported $107,000 in contributions from tribes with gambling operations and others with gambling interests.
