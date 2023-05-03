May 4, 1923: The week was one of moderate temperature although closing cooler, with frost in northwest counties. Fair rains occurred in north and northeast counties at the beginning of the week, but thereafter only sprinkles, and much of the state will soon be needing rain.
May 4, 1948: Manuel Lujan of Santa Fe and Philip Hubbell of Albuquerque, opponents for the Republican nomination for governor, were classmates at St. Michael's here, both being members of the graduating class of 1911. Why old school boys would wind up by battling each other may be understood by the boarding school tradition that pits boarders against day students or "towners." Hubbell was a boarder, Lujan a day student.
May 4, 1972: The new owners of Colonias de Santa Fe disclosed today they will reshape the controversial land development on the Tesuque Pueblo grant during the next 12 months.
Leonard Dennison, one of the principal owners, said all sales and development will be suspended during the period while an acceptable environmental impact statement is produced, creditors are paid off, present lot sublessees are contacted and pending lawsuits are settled.
May 4, 1998: A bill to close all drive-up liquor windows stalled in the Legislature Sunday after the House amended it to also limit liquor sales at grocery and convenience stores.
The Senate, which had already passed the bill, refused to concur with the House amendment. The bill now goes back to the House.
The amendment gives a monopoly on late-night package sales to liquor stores. Senate President Pro Tem Manny Aragon, D-Albuquerque, who sponsored the bill, said the amendment could be illegal.
If so, the courts might throw the whole thing out, including the ban on drive-ups, Aragon said.