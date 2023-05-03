From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

May 4, 1923: The week was one of moderate temperature although closing cooler, with frost in northwest counties. Fair rains occurred in north and northeast counties at the beginning of the week, but thereafter only sprinkles, and much of the state will soon be needing rain. 

May 4, 1948: Manuel Lujan of Santa Fe and Philip Hubbell of Albuquerque, opponents for the Republican nomination for governor, were classmates at St. Michael's here, both being members of the graduating class of 1911. Why old school boys would wind up by battling each other may be understood by the boarding school tradition that pits boarders against day students or "towners." Hubbell was a boarder, Lujan a day student.

