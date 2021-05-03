From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
May 4, 1921: Clean Up And Swat The Fly!
May 4, 1946: Convict Missing At Pen
Officials Don’t Know Where to Look For Elusive Lifer
Many a time have penitentiary officials conducted a “widespread” search for escaped convicts. Seldom have they limited their hunt to three or four acres, as the one that has been in progress since Wednesday noon when Robert Lee Webster, 27-year-old lifer, failed to answer the roll. Penitentiary guards are turning the prison inside out, poking under beds, prying into piles of clay, unloading box cars of tile, turning over rocks and sticks for the con who disappeared inside the prison walls.
May 4, 1971: Some time ago, Mrs. Virginia Hamilton, a teacher, noticed a puzzling apathy among several of her third graders at Guadalupe School.
The students seemed habitually tired, without apparent cause.
… Then one day when she was doing nothing in particular, Mrs. Hamilton recalled several days ago, she suddenly thought to herself, “carbon monoxide.”
May 4, 1996: Rebounding from a slump last year, Santa Fe home sales in the first quarter of 1996 rose 21 percent compared with the same three months of 1995, according to information from the Santa Fe Association of Realtors.
