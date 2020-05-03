From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
May 4, 1920: The trip to the Bandelier National Monument by the Brooklyn Eagle excursion yesterday was not the brilliant success it had been planned. A number of misfortunes contributed to this.
May 4, 1945: WASHINGTON, May 4 (AP) — Senator Chavez (D-NM) is one of 24 signers of a resolution calling for amendment of the Constitution to give women equal rights with men. The measure was introduced yesterday by Senator Radcliffe (D-Md).
May 4, 1970: Dr. John Salazar, who resigned last week as state secretary of corrections because Gov. David F. Cargo wouldn’t back him in a dispute with Prison Warden Felix Rodriguez and Deputy Warden Horacio Herrera, really took the hide off the governor in his letter of resignation.
May 4, 1995: Scores of school children were sickened by paint fumes Wednesday afternoon at the armory for the arts when a crew began work while the children were attending a play.
Dozens of children vomited and fainted. Some were taken to St. Vincent Hospital, where they were treated and released later in the day.
… The painting crew, which was hired by the state to complete work on the armory’s lobby, had been told not to paint during the time because of the performance, said Leroy Holmes, manager of the armory.
But the crew’s foreman ignored the report and continued the work, he said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.