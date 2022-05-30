May 31, 1922: More forest fires occurred in 1921 than during any previous years of record, but owing to improved methods of detection and extinguishment, the area burned over was below the average in extent. Notwithstanding abnormal drought, public carelessness was chiefly to blame.
May 31, 1947: Death by accident was the inquest finding today in the drowning of John Murphy, 26, Santa Fe, who along with the late Henry (Hank) Kelly, lost his life in an attempt to negotiate the Rio Grande rapids in a rubber boat three weeks ago tomorrow.
Murphy’s body was found yesterday by a 12-year-old boy, Billy Sanches of Rinconada, while he was fishing about four miles below the place where the Santa Fe men’s raft capsized as they were trying it out preparatory to shooting a rapid near Pilar.
May 31, 1972: Can the $26 million currently channelled for construction of 1,300 low-income Operation Breakthrough housing units in six Northern New Mexico counties be rechannelled into another type of public housing program
Probably not.
May 31, 1997: In foothills and meadows, in medians and valleys, for as far as the naked eye can see, wildflowers have bloomed.
… “This year is particularly profuse because flowers are trying to make up for lost time,” said David Salman, president of Santa Fe Greenhoses Inc., referring to the dry spell last year that stunted the growth of wildflowers here. “It’s going to continue to be a nice year.”