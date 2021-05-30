From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
May 31, 1921: The parade yesterday was one of the most brilliant seen in years in Santa Fe, and the weather was ideal. Major King, mounted on a fine charger, led it as marshal of the day. The Santa Fe Band played a stirring march and once more the veterans of the Civil War marched to martial music.
May 31, 1946: A wish to see all of his grandsons return from the service was granted Jesus M. Abeyta only a few hours before his death at Encino last Sunday when S.S. Herman Abeyta, the last grandson, arrived.
May 31, 1996: An attorney for former Los Alamos National Laboratory employees says she has obtained information showing that the lab is recruiting new staff, but not trying to rehire laid-off workers who might be qualified for the positions.
Santa Fe attorney Carol Oppenheimer, who represents about 100 former lab workers who are trying to get jobs back, said other information gained during preparation for a trial shows that Hispanics were disproportionately affected by recent layoffs.
