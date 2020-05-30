From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
May 31, 1920: That Santa Fe was not forgetful of men who answered the nation’s call in her hours of need in the early “sixties,” again in “ninety-eight” and lately in the war against Germany, was shown by the turn-out for the Memorial parade and the exercises that followed at the National cemetery yesterday afternoon.
May 31, 1945: Tom Closson, member of the State Capitol Building Commission, disclosed today that two offers of building sites for the proposed new state executive mansion had been made to the board.
May 31, 1970: Albuquerque’s Al Unser wins Indy ‘500’
May 31, 1995: Police Chief Donald Grady II — who last week received an overwhelming vote of no confidence from police officers — should start listening to his troops or think about resigning, City Councilor Amy Manning said Tuesday.
In a separate interview, Councilor Phil Griego said if Grady does not deal with officers’ complaints, “he won’t be long for Santa Fe.”
