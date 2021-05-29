From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
May 30, 1921: Highway Engineer Gillett today announced an agreement had been signed between his department and the forest service for building a road between Abiquiu and Tierra Amarilla on the Carson national forest.
The road, which is a leg of the Espanola-Chama road, is fifteen miles long and estimated cost of building $100,000, of which the forest service will pay $75,000 and the state the rest.
May 30, 1971: Al Unser wins Indy 500 for second consecutive year
May 30, 1996: Santa Fe residents face stiff penalties if they fail to reduce their water consumption by 25 percent below last year’s levels under an emergency ordinance the City Council approved Wednesday.
In addition to reducing overall water use, the restrictions mean residents must limit outside watering to alternate days, and even then only during the evening and early morning hours. The ordinance prohibits filling private swimming pools and spas except in the cases where they’re used for water supply storage.
