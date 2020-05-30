From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
May 30, 1920: Santa Fe Pays Her Tribute
Program for Memorial Day to Start With Parade at 3 O’Clock this Afternoon.
Santa Fe will pay its tribute of honor to its soldier and sailor dead today, in accordance with Governor Larrazolo’s proclamation for the keeping of the historic date, although in some other places the observance will be deferred until Monday.
May 30, 1995: The cold wind rippled through the thousands of small American flags — one planted before each headstone — at Santa Fe National Cemetery on Memorial Day.
Dark clouds sprinkled rain on the cemetery early in the day and later opened up into a full-fledged hailstorm by late afternoon.
But still the families came — some bringing flowers, other just their love and memories — to honor the dead.
