From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

May 3, 1923: Santa Fe as it looked forty years ago was revealed in two photos received today from California by J. Ashby Davis, from F.P. Reed, who used to work in the hardware store now owned by Wood-Davis & Co., and then conducted by McKenzie.

One picture is taken from Fort Marcy and shows two soldiers in uniform conversing with a man in citizen’s clothes. To the left is a pond which Mr. Davis says is now the site of Martin Gardesky’s new residence. The old hospital, later destroyed by fire, is seen clearly, and the ancient cathedral is also visible. The site of the present County Court House was a field, and Marcy street didn’t exist.

