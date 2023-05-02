May 3, 1923: Santa Fe as it looked forty years ago was revealed in two photos received today from California by J. Ashby Davis, from F.P. Reed, who used to work in the hardware store now owned by Wood-Davis & Co., and then conducted by McKenzie.
One picture is taken from Fort Marcy and shows two soldiers in uniform conversing with a man in citizen’s clothes. To the left is a pond which Mr. Davis says is now the site of Martin Gardesky’s new residence. The old hospital, later destroyed by fire, is seen clearly, and the ancient cathedral is also visible. The site of the present County Court House was a field, and Marcy street didn’t exist.
The other picture is taken looking down San Francisco street from Zook’s present drug store, and shows the patient burros carrying wood and also a couple of tourists.
May 3, 1948: As an alternative to the 1946 crosstown highway proposal which has kept Santa Fe in a turmoil of controversy over many months, the Chamber of Commerce announced today it had endorsed a plan that would largely utilize existing streets in the north sections of town with limited alterations.
Advantages claimed for the new plan is that the right-of-way costs would be reduced and the condemnation of residential property nearly eliminated.
May 3, 1973: Carbon monoxide levels on the Plaza have exceeded the one-hour standard four times and the eight-hour standard once, Environmental Improvement Agency official Gilbert Baca said today. Those readings came during air testing this week.
Baca, an air quality engineer, also said the reading went “off the scale” during peak periods of traffic this week as the EIA continues its air monitoring.
May 3, 1998: It has been six months since two of New Mexico’s 11 gambling tribe first refused to pay the state a share of slot machine earnings required by the terms of the 1997 gambling agreements.
By last week’s deadline for the latest quarterly payment, three other tribes — including one with one of the largest casinos — paid only a fraction of the required amount. Payments to the state last week were $5 million, $3.3 million less than the previous quarterly total in January.