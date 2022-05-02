May 3, 1922: Santa Fe Can Save Thousands by Spending Hundreds on the Municipal Tourist Camp Ground.
May 3, 1947: Archbishop Edwin V. Byrne of Santa Fe and the Rev. Joe B. Scrimshire, president of the city's Ministerial alliance, today gave their wholehearted support to the community clean-up campaign which starts tomorrow. Tomorrow will be Church Cooperation day in the "Clean-up, Paint-up, Fix-up week." The pastors of all Catholic and Protestant churches in the city have been asked to stress the campaign from their pulpits and to urge cooperation of their congregations.
May 3, 1972: LOS ALAMOS — Construction work on the Meson Facility at Los Alamos Scientific Laboratory has been interrupted by the spread of an El Paso carpenters' strike against the Hunt Building Corp. headquartered in that city.
However, according to Cecil Bingham, in charge of LASL labor contracts, a few iron workers crossed picket lines at the laboratory this morning but left their posts shortly afterwards.
May 3, 1997: The traditional clothing contest on Sunday morning has long been a favorite at Indian Market.
Not this year.
The Southwestern Association for Indian Arts, which sponsors the annual Indian Market, has decided to replace the traditional clothing contest with a contemporary fashion show.
"Those days are over," said Paul Rainbird, president of SWAIA. "Many costumes were only apropos for real ceremonies. Now we're featuring the designers' work, which speaks more to contemporary Indian life."