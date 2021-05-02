From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
May 3, 1921: Don't Be a Piker. Clean Up Your Yard and Sidewalk and Make Noise Like a Booster.
May 3, 1946: Four forest fires have already occurred on the Santa Fe national forest, ringing up the curtain on what Supervisor G.L. Wang predicts will be an unusually dry season. The largest of the fires, in the Jemez Springs area, burned over 67 acres. All were caused by lightning.
May 3, 1971: PECOS — Four Portales youths on a church-sponsored scouting expedition were found dead early Sunday inside the camper in which they spent the night.
… Police theorized a butane gas leak in the camper caused the deaths of the four youngsters.
May 3, 1996: JEMEZ MOUNTAINS — Bracing for wind shifts over the weekend, fire officials Thursday backed off their prediction that the fire would be fully contained Thursday evening.
They also called off plans to release Hot Shot crews from the Dome Fire, which has burned 16,442 acres of the Dome Wilderness Area and Bandelier National Monument.
