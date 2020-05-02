From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
May 3, 1920: The Brooklyn Eagle excursion occupying a de luxe special train of ten cars pulled into Santa Fe this morning in two sections. The train was due at 6:45 a.m. but three engines were unable to pull it up the steep grade ten miles out from Lamy. The train backed up three times to get a running start but finally had to be cut in two and it was 9:30 a.m. before the second section arrived, considerably delaying the start for the Rito de los Frijoles.
May 3, 1945: The Scottish Rite will hold its 90th class initiation ceremonies at the reunion beginning Monday. Due to the restrictions on gatherings the attendance will not be as large as usual.
May 3, 1970: President Nixon has canceled his trip to the Republican Governors’ Conference in Santa Fe because of the military situation in Southeast Asia, the White House reports.
May 3, 1995: Junior highs are becoming a thing of the past for Santa Fe.
Alameda Junior High is on its way to becoming Alameda Middle School — with Capshaw and De Vargas soon to follow because of a Santa Fe Board of Education [decision] Tuesday night. The unanimous vote adds a sixth grade to Alameda’s current seventh- and eighth-grades beginning this fall.
