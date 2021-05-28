From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
May 29, 1946: The canned food drive in the Santa Fe archdiocese has already gone over the top although only 20 parishes have reported, Fr. William T. Bradley, director, announced today. The quota was 30,000 cans and the 20 parishes have collected 36,396. There are still 40 to be heard from.
May 29, 1996: The City Council on Tuesday refused to transfer revenue from water customers to help give Santa Fe municipal employees a pay raise.
The council majority also rejected an administration proposal to raise monthly garbage bills to cover the full cost of Santa Fe’s curbside recycling program.
The votes mean municipal employees will not get any immediate pay raises under the budget approved Tuesday for the fiscal year beginning July 1.
