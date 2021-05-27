From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
May 28, 1921: Deadly Disease At Pueblo Of Picuris
May 28, 1946: Land Commissioner John E. Miles declared today that “I haven’t taken an active part in anybody’s campaign but my own.”
He made the assertion in reply to an accusation by the Brotherhood of Railroad Trainmen, Albuquerque Lodge No. 825, that Miles is attempting to influence the Democratic nomination of a corporation commissioner.
May 28, 1971: Students at DeVargas Junior High School, some carrying placards, refused to enter their classrooms Friday morning to protest the transfer of their principal.
Students at the 625-member school went instead to the gymnasium, according to Associate School Superintendent Walter T. Wier.
May 28, 1996: Tomorrow, the City Council will be asked to enact the tough water-use restrictions announced by Mayor Debbie Jaramillo at the beginning of the Memorial Day weekend.
The Council has little choice but to pass some form of emergency measure. The reservoirs are low. City wells — even when repairs to three are completed — will add only drops to the bucket. Voluntary cutbacks haven’t worked. Water consumption is going up.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.