From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
May 28, 1920: Santa Fe will get into the Ford Weekly film. Joseph H. Kurnan of Providence, R.I. and G.R. Kershner of Detroit, camera men for the weekly, arrived last night and left for the Rio de Los Frijoles this morning to begin taking pictures of the scenic and historic spots about the city. They intend also to take pictures in the city.
May 28, 1945: Col. R. Hunter Clarkson is spending a few days with his family at Tesuque while on a business trip to the United States from the European theater of war. He arrived by Stratoliner Saturday morning.
May 28, 1970: Two cows were killed by lightning in Truchas in yesterday’s storm that swept northern New Mexico.
Six head of cattle owned by Nabor Montoya had taken shelter under a cottonwood tree in a pasture within the town when the lightning storm struck.
May 28, 1995: POJOAQUE — Tony Garcia sat by his drum all day Saturday, singing with old friends and new acquaintances the powwow ceremonial songs.
“Just about everyone is my favorite,” said Garcia, of Laguna Pueblo. He is one of about 60 pueblo singers at the Santa Fe Powwow in Pojoaque this weekend.
This was the first year the powwow’s sponsors, the Southwestern Association for Indian Arts, hired pueblo drumming groups to provide music for the powwow dancers. In past years, SWAIA flew in drum groups from the Plains tribes in Montana, Oklahoma, South Dakota and other states.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.