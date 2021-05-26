From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
May 27, 1921: When James Burton returned to his home near Embudo recently he found the place was being looted. The kitchen range and smaller articles were missing, and Burton, thinking the range had been hauled across the Rio Grande in his boat, smashed the boat and left again.
But the looting was not stopped. When Burton returned again he found the bath tub gone.
... Burton then began a search for his things and found them in the home of newly weds at Penasco, 15 miles from his home. He hauled them out while the bride and another girl sat on the bed and giggled. The bridegroom was not at home at the time.
May 27, 1946: The June issue of New Mexico magazine is being put in the mails today, the office of George Fitzpatrick, editor, said today.
Fitzpatrick announced Friday delivery of the magazine might be delayed due to the embargo on certain types of mail as a result of the nationwide railway strike.
May 27, 1971: OJO CALIENTE — Ojo Caliente Independent Schools Superintendent Eloy Blea was shot Wednesday night as he got into his car in the parking lot of Mesa Vista High School.
He was not seriously hurt.
May 27, 1996: In its first election year as an officially designated major political party, New Mexico’s upstart Green Party finds itself with not one but two candidates for the U.S. Senate seat now held by Republican Pete Domenici.
