From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
May 27, 1920: The decoration of the graves in the National cemetery on Memorial Day will require all the flowers obtainable and, it has been requested that Santa Feans should give the matter patriotic attention.
Those who wish to give flowers for this purpose should deliver them at the armory Sunday morning or, if they find it impossible to do that, they should call Mrs. Witmer, who see that they are delivered.
Also, it has been requested that all Santa Feans take part in the parade.
May 27, 1970: LAS VEGAS (AP) — Protesting students staging a sit-in at the Highlands University administration building say they will seek to have state and federal funds to the school reduced if four regents don’t resign by Thursday morning.
May 27, 1995: First lady Hillary Rodham Clinton sat down with a group of New Mexico women Friday for what she said she hoped would be part of a “national conversation” on the concerns of working women.
At Santa Fe’s Tomasita’s Café, Clinton offered sympathy and an occasional word of advice as a women from various field described balancing career and family, dealing with bias in the workplace and what Clinton called the “undeniable guilt” of losing time with children because of a job.
