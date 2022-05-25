May 26, 1922: Tomorrow is Poppy Day — Every Dime Helps the Sick and Disabled Ex-service Men.
May 26, 1947: Free Chest X-Rays, City Hall, 2-5, 7-9 Daily
May 26, 1972: An extreme fire danger in New Mexico’s forests has resulted in fire and smoking restrictions in the Santa Fe and Carson National Forests and campers who plan on entering the forests are cautioned to use extreme care to prevent forest fires over, the Memorial Day weekend. Santa Fe National Forester, John Hall, said as of 8 a.m. today, no open fires are permitted except in established fireplaces in campgrounds. He said smoking is also restricted to cleared campgrounds and in motor vehicles. Hall said due to the expected increase of campers and other users of the forests over the Memorial Day weekend, he has placed all fire crews on alert until the restrictions are lifted.
May 26, 1997: For more years than he cares to remember, Ray Leyba, 54, has dug graves for the fallen.
With his hands, he has manicured grass surrounding neat rows of remembrance and arranged flowers on freshly covered graves.
A veteran himself, his job at the Santa Fe National Cemetery holds a Memorial Day service at 10:30 a.m. today with a traditional wreath laying ceremony, a fly over by the New Mexico Air National Guard and a 21-gun salute.