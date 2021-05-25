From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
May 26, 1921: Santa Fe will soon have one of the largest greenhouses in the southwest, with 13,000 square feet under glass, growing a variety of flowers worthy of the tropics.
R.V. Boyle is showing his confidence in the growth of Santa Fe by building an addition to his Clarendon gardens — a new hothouse with 7000 feet under glass.
May 26, 1971: Hold your horses! Downs opening postponed 1 week
May 26, 1996: While some in Santa Fe might be casting a jealous eye at Las Campanas and its carefully cut putting greens, developers of the upscale subdivision and golf resort west of town say residents there will do their part to conserve water during the drought.
The bulk of Las Campanas' water comes out of the same Buckman well field near the Rio Grande that provides perhaps a third of Santa Fe's overburdened water supply. A city-owned pipeline even carries the water to the 4,700-acre development.
But the developers say much of the water being sprayed on their exclusive 18-hole golf course is treated wastewater.
