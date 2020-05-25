From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
May 26, 1920: The Santa Fe team has games scheduled for as far ahead as the Fourth of July, but all dates between now and the holiday are not filled. The team will be idle Sunday owing to the fact that the St. Michael’s college team will use the grounds. The college will play Las Vegas. Manager Lee may hold the Meadow Citians here for a game with his team on the following day.
May 26, 1945: Capt. Stalker Reed who as a navigator-pilot in the Ferry Command since 1942 has rolled up a somewhat astronomical mileage in flights over the Seven Seas, is spending part of a 25-day leave with his uncle and aunt, Mr. and Mrs. John K.S. Walter, 606 East Palace Avenue. The captain’s mother, Mrs. Evelyn Reed, and his sister, Mrs. Jean Koehl, former Santa Feans are living in San Francisco.
May 26, 1970: LAS VEGAS — Highlands University students were told Monday that selection of a new university president is a closed issue, but one group of students refused to accept the fact.
They moved into the university’s administration offices late Monday and prepared to stay until evicted.
May 26, 1995: More than 100 officers in the Santa Fe Police Department took part Thursday in a confidence or no-confidence vote on the leadership of Chief Donald Grady II.
However, the president of the local police union refused to release the results of the election.
