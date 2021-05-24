From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
May 25, 1921: Over 12,000 out-of-state cars by actual count traveled from Socorro to the Arizona line last year.
Over 24,000 out-of-state cars traversed New Mexico last year.
This year the number will be 50,000 at least. These tourists average an expenditure of $20 a day in the state. Each one stays an average of four days. That means $80.
On this basis tourists will leave $4,000,000 in New Mexico in the next year.
May 25, 1971: Santa Fe motorists who have been holding onto parking tickets for some time had better watch out.
Municipal Judge R.E. Chavez said he will give ticket holders until June 5 to bring their unpaid tickets to his office and dispose of them at $1 each. “Otherwise, parking tickets are going to cost them $5 each,” he said.
May 25, 1996: The city of Santa Fe is overhauling its municipal well system to squeeze out all available water as it faces this year’s drought.
Three of six municipal wells have sputtered into silence in recent years — victims of groundwater pollution that includes gasoline and traces of human waste from shallow septic tanks. And production has fallen off in a fourth well that has simply needed cleaning.
Although the city and Public Service Company of New Mexico — which operates the city’s water system under contract — have long planned to refurbish the four wells, this year’s dry conditions have made the issue a top priority.
