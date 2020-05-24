From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
May 25, 1920: Further gains by diphtheria in the face of the state health department’s campaign against the disease are shown by the department’s summary for the last week. Thirty-five new cases were reported. Only ten new cases were reported the week before.
May 25, 1945: First Lt. Frederic L. Macfarlane, veteran of five “leap-frog” landings from New Guinea to the Philippines during two years in the South Pacific, arrived last night to spend a leave with his wife, Mrs. Georgine Macfarlane, and their 2-year-old daughter Joan, at their home 606 East Garcia.
... Until last night, the officer had never seen his two-year-old daughter who was asleep when he got home. Her greeting to him this morning was to waken him by bopping him on the head with a cold-cream jar.
May 25, 1970: SANTA FE — Gov. David F. Cargo met today with the regents of Highlands University to discuss procedures used in the hiring of a new president for the Las Vegas school.
Cargo said his plan to go to Highland later in the day would depend on how long the meeting with the regents lasted.
May 25, 1995: If you have a belly button, the Rainbow Family considers you an automatic member of their tribe.
“If you don’t have a belly button, we’ll make an exception for you,” said Kaleb, one of about 50 Rainbow Family members who are currently camping at a site 15 miles southeast of Taos. “Everyone is a member of the Rainbow Family.”
