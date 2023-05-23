May 24, 1923: There are still and will remain more than 32,000 bodies of American soldiers in cities of the dead and foreign soil. Buy a poppy and in this manner contribute in part to a fund to insure that these graves will be decorated on each Memorial day for all time to come. Your opportunity, Saturday, May 26. “Do your bit.”
May 24, 1948: Surely it’s time to face the real difficulty delaying effective consideration of the proposed trunk highway through Santa Fe.
State Highway Engineer Dwyre says federal funds now will not be available to help finance this project until 1950. What he failed to say was that the public roads administration would never consider any plan such as that most recently advance by the Chamber of Commerce.
May 24, 1973: The Santa Fe City Council approved a resolution last night which would permit the city to issue revenue bonds to help finance a new $3.5 million filtration plant for the Public Service Company owned water system.
The resolution was approved unanimously after an amendment was tacked on which gives the city a 60-day waiting period to completely study and review the plan for signing any contracts or committing itself to any bonds.
May 24, 1998: Officials suspect that someone illegally camping or hiking in the Santa Fe Canyon watershed might have caused a fire that scorched about 30 acres near the city’s largest reservoir before the blaze was contained Saturday night by firefighting crews.
A Santa Fe National Forest spokesman said investigators were still trying to pinpoint the cause of the fire, which broke out Saturday morning at a point only about 100 feet north of the reservoir.