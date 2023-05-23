From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

May 24, 1923: There are still and will remain more than 32,000 bodies of American soldiers in cities of the dead and foreign soil. Buy a poppy and in this manner contribute in part to a fund to insure that these graves will be decorated on each Memorial day for all time to come. Your opportunity, Saturday, May 26. “Do your bit.”

May 24, 1948: Surely it’s time to face the real difficulty delaying effective consideration of the proposed trunk highway through Santa Fe.

