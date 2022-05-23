May 24, 1922: Why Not Hire a Watchman for the Tourist Camp Ground Right Now and End Some Bad Advertising for Santa Fe?
May 24, 1947: John Ortiz, city patrolman and marshal of the day for Memorial Day ceremonies here next Friday, said today plans are nearing completion for one of the largest parades yet staged by service organizations.
May 24, 1972: Amarillo, Tex. Mayor L. Ray Vahue and the Amarillo City Commission sent school, city and state officials here a proclamation apologizing for acts of discrimination experienced by Santa Fe High band students while at a music festival in Amarillo last month.
The letter was received by Governor Bruce King, Santa Fe Mayor Joe Valdes, School Superintendent Philip Bebo and Santa Fe High Principal Joseph Casados as well as school board members and state school Superintendent Leonard J. DeLayo.
May 24, 1997: New Mexico’s public school teachers will soon have a new boss.
The state Board of Education on Friday evening chose Michael Davis of Santa Fe to succeed Alan Morgan as the new superintendent of public instruction. Morgan announced last January he would leave the post after 12 years.
Davis, 50, who serves as the state superintendent for school management accountability, has worked for the State Department of Education for 12 years. He has spent 24 years in education — 10 of those as a teacher, principal and administrator in Chama and Tierra Amarilla.