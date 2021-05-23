From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
May 24, 1921: Memorial Day Has a New Meaning Since 1918. Show on May 30th That You Appreciate It.
May 24, 1946: At least two New Mexico newspapers announced tentative plans today to join others over the nation in eliminating advertising from their pages to conserve newsprint during the rail and coal strikes.
May 24, 1971: I am interested in knowing how the town of Mora got its name. Ca you tell me something about the person it was named after? — C.F., Santa Fe.
The original name, Lo de Santa Gertrudes de Mora, is believed to be a contraction of el ojo (the spring) and Mora, meaning mulberry. Mora was settled in 1835 when Andrew Jackson was President. In its early days Mora was a rootin' tootin' shoot-'em'up burg complete with gun-fighters, murderers, lynchings and other varieties of terrorism.
May 24, 1996: Two state Corporation Commission members approved a temporary statewide fireworks ban Thursday to help prevent fires, but the commissioners left open the question of whether the ban will continue during the peak fireworks sales season that starts June 20.
