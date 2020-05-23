From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
May 24, 1920: He is not a candidate for president.
The cost of living may go up and it may go down.
Father-in-law Wilson’s health would be worse if not so good as it is.
… The foregoing are a few of the statements which were not made by William Gibbs McAdoo, former secretary of the treasury, former director general of railroads and a leading possibility for the democratic nomination for president while in Santa Fe today. Mr. McAdoo was genially silent on these and about 14 other topics when a representative of the New Mexican had the privilege of failing to interview him across the foredoor of Howard Huey’s auto this morning.
May 24, 1945: WASHINGTON, May 24 — President Truman reached into Congress and came up today with a food “czar” to take over this country’s biggest and growing ache — food shortages. He picked for the job Rep. Clinton P. Anderson, New Mexico Democrat and chairman of a special House committee that has been investigating the shrinking American diet.
May 24, 1970: Governor David Cargo has called a special meeting of the Highlands University board of regents Monday morning to ask them to consider suspending the appointment of Dr. Charles Graham as university president. The suspension would be effective pending an investigation of the entire procedure which resulted in the selection of Gram, of Wisconsin State University, to succeed retiring president Dr. Thomas C. Donnelly.
May 24, 1995: Seniors at Santa Fe Indian School who played hooky for a day recently will be allowed to participate in graduation exercises after all.
School Superintendent Joseph Abeyta said the school’s board of directors will require the students to publicly apologize to other students at the school for breaking the rules and perform two days of community services as part of the conditions for graduation.
