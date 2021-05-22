From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
May 23, 1921: That the typhus epidemic has smoldered on the Navajo reservation since February 21 at least was suspected today by public health bureau officials when the death certificate of Dr. George Henry Davis was found stuck away in the February file, giving cause of death as typhoid, although last week he was reported as one of the physicians killed by typhus, following the correct diagnosis of the epidemic.
May 23, 1946: A gray Chevrolet coupe, owned by the state and authorized to operate under official license No. 2 was on the streets here today with the “For Official Use Only” sign scratched from the door, the legal license plate removed, private plate 1-294 substituted and plastered with six Mabry-for-Governor stickers.
Overlooked in the disguise was the state windshield sticker noting that the automobile is owned by the state of New Mexico. …
May 23, 1971: LOS ALAMOS — Dr. Louis Rosen, director of the Los Alamos Meson Physics Facility (LAMPF), told the Rio Grande Section of the Health Physicists, Friday at Bishop’s Lodge, there is a strong reaction in America today against science and technology.
May 23, 1996: LA BAJADA VILLAGE — In a small field along the Santa Fe River, summer squash is beginning to sprout, bursting out of the soil like small dollar bills.
To the field’s owner, the tiny bonanza could be the saving grace of an otherwise ruined year.
“This is what’s keeping us going,” said Alonzo Gallegos, referring to the few acres he farms on his La Bajada ranch.
For years, Gallegos and this three brothers, who are partners in two ranchers, were primarily cattlemen.
But these are bad days for the New Mexico cattle industry.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.