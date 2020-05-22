From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
May 23, 1920: Advertisements In Today’s Paper Show Price Cutting Wave Has Reached State
Seligman’s in Santa Fe and Las Vegas Rosenwald Store Announce Reductions.
May 23, 1945: Add New Mexico fish lore: Morrie Yashvin, druggist, and Sgt. Roy Gray fished the other day on lower Cow Creek snaring 11 nice trout which they laid out on a newspaper in the shade of a tree and proceeded to fish upper Cow Creek.
Returning a couple of hours later to claim their morning catch the anglers found the newspaper clean. “Not even a fin left,” explained Yashvin. A few yards away a couple of hogs dozed contendedly, their breath, Yashvin said, reeking with fish.
May 23, 1995: Is opposition to Police Chief among his rank and file as widespread as Grady’s critics say or is it just handful of vocal, malcontent officers, as Grady’s defenders say? The answer should become known later this week after a vote scheduled to be taken by the Santa Fe Police Officers Association.
