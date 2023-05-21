May 22, 1923: Five Children in Auto Crash All Escape Uninjured, Geo. Sena Says
Touring Tragedy Caused by the Breaking of Ford Wheel on a Sharp Curve.
His son, Ignacio Sena, was the sole victim of the Ford car smashup last Wednesday on the Clovis-Fort Sumner road, three miles west of Taiban, according to George Sena, of this city, who returned yesterday from Fort Sumner, where the funeral of his son was held Friday.
May 22, 1948: An audience that filled the city hall courtroom last night heard Henry A. Wallace, the third party candidate, proclaimed as the “one consistent friend” of the common man and the person to save this country now being led “down the road” to possible war.
May 22, 1973: Warm working weather is giving the city of Santa Fe the green light to stream roll into its ambitious $1.5-million street repaving and repairing program.
City Public Works Director Tom Ortiz Monday gave a progress report on the project, which Mayor Joseph E. Valdes and the City Council have declared as “top priority” for 1973.
Pothole patching began several weeks ago and will continue for about another two months.
May 22, 1998: After six years of often-emotional political and legislative fighting over drive-up liquor sales in New Mexico, Gov. Gary Johnson has signed into law a measure banning all 234 of the state’s drive-up liquor windows.
“As of Aug. 2, 1998, there will be no more drive-up liquor windows,” Johnson said Thursday at the state Capitol. Earlier in the day, he had signed a window ban bill passed by the Legislature in a special session that ended May 4.
“There’s no question this what the people of New Mexico want,” the governor said.