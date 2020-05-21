From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
May 22, 1920: Senator Jones Will Be Keynote Speaker At Democrat State Convention June 3
Arthur Seligman Reported Slated for National Committeeman Although Not Candidate.
But He won’t Refuse If He’s Chosen, He Says
United States Senator Andrieus A. Jones, of Las Vegas, is the democratic state executive committee’s selection for temporary chairman of the state convention which meets at Roswell on June 3 for the election of the democrats’ six delegates to the national convention at San Francisco.
May 22, 1945: Joe P. Chavez, charged with contributing to juvenile delinquency after the alleged assault of an old man by three intoxicated youths, has been sentenced to one to five years by District Judge William J. Barker.
District Attorney David W. Carmody alleged that Chavez bought a quart of wine for the youths before the assault.
May 22, 1970: Las Vegas, N.M. — Chicago Seven defense attorney William Kunstler suggested Thursday night that New Mexico Highlands University students “take a building peacefully” to protest the choice of an Anglo as the university’s new president.
... The most active protest group, including a Spanish-American student organization, contends the regents arbitrarily passed over a Chicano applicant, Dr. John Aragon of the University of New Mexico faculty.
May 22, 1995: Think the service industry doesn’t pay well? Therese Prada, the rooms director at the Inn at Loretto, recently received a generous tip that could put her children through college: a $70,000 inheritance.
Prada, 36, said she was shocked when an attorney called last month to tell her that she was named as the sole beneficiary of Charlie Welch’s estate. …
Welch, a resident of Columbus, Ohio, visited Santa Fe about twice a year and was so taken with Prada’s customer service that he always stayed at the hotel where she worked.
