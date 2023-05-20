May 21, 1923: Las Vegas, N.M., May 21 — Four persons were killed and another is not expected to live as the result of an automobile overturning on the highway between Santa Rosa and Fort Sumner, Sunday, according to information sent here today. The machine which was being driven by Ignacio Sena, aged 32, of Fort Sumner, overturned from a cause as yet undetermined by the information received here and pinned Sena, his three young children and wife underneath. Sena and his three children were instantly killed while his wife is now in a critical condition at Fort Sumner and is not expected to live. Ignacio Sena is the son of George Sena of Santa Fe.
May 21, 1948: Valedictorians of three local high schools led their classes through graduating exercises this week and began preparations for their careers. Ralph E. Getz, Santa Fe High; Frank S. Ortiz Jr., St. Michael’s High; and Carmelito R. Romero, Santa Fe Indian school, all made outstanding records through their high school studies.
May 21, 1973: Thieves struck at several locations in the Capital City over the weekend and escaped with property valued at approximately $2,500, Santa Fe Police said.
Police reported thieves struck at La Posada Inn and stole a money bag which contained $680 in cash. … In another incident, Candido Armijo, of 1801 Espinacitas Street, reported burglars entered his apartment and escaped with property which included a rifle valued at $150, a stereo set valued at $230, a tape recorder valued at $80, and a savings bank which contained approximately $50.
… Tina Vigil, of 611 Pinon Drive, reported burglars broke a door to gain entry to her residence. … David Seng, of a service station at 204 Montezuma Street, reported burglars broke a window to enter the station.
May 21, 1998: John Denko differs from his two most recent predecessors because he is a “real cop,” said Officer Michael Salazar, head of the Santa Fe Police Officer’s Association.
“The man’s a cop,” Salazar said of Denko. “He knows what this job is about.”