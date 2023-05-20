From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

May 21, 1923: Las Vegas, N.M., May 21 — Four persons were killed and another is not expected to live as the result of an automobile overturning on the highway between Santa Rosa and Fort Sumner, Sunday, according to information sent here today. The machine which was being driven by Ignacio Sena, aged 32, of Fort Sumner, overturned from a cause as yet undetermined by the information received here and pinned Sena, his three young children and wife underneath. Sena and his three children were instantly killed while his wife is now in a critical condition at Fort Sumner and is not expected to live. Ignacio Sena is the son of George Sena of Santa Fe.

May 21, 1948: Valedictorians of three local high schools led their classes through graduating exercises this week and began preparations for their careers. Ralph E. Getz, Santa Fe High; Frank S. Ortiz Jr., St. Michael’s High; and Carmelito R. Romero, Santa Fe Indian school, all made outstanding records through their high school studies.

Recommended for you