From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
May 22, 1946: Kermit Hill is out as high school coach, but retained as a teacher; Salvador Perez, assistant coach, “suspended temporarily until it can be determined whether it is possible to retain him.” That the city school board had taken this action at its secret meeting of May 16 came to light today with the filing of its minutes.
... Perez’ contract was “not renewed at this time,” because of the return from the armed forces of Miguel Trujillo, whose place he held.
May 22, 1996: Extreme fire danger is prompting forest officials to close at least some portions of the Santa Fe National Forest in advance of the busy Memorial Day weekend.
The closure, more details of which are expected to be announced today, comes in anticipation of a long holiday weekend when many campers, hikers and picknickers head for the nearby mountains, said Jemes District Ranger John Peterson.
