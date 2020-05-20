From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
May 21, 1920: It is announced that the contract for the erection of the new Santa Fe club building, which will virtually be a “Country Club” on the golf course just south of the city has been awarded to Contractor Charles LeFeber of Albuquerque. Work will start on Monday and the building is to be done in ninety days.
May 21, 1945: ALBUQUERQUE, May 21 — The War Food Administration listed Albuquerque and Gallup as having the tightest food situations in New Mexico.
The WPA estimate was based upon reports compiled by committees of food dealers in eight areas of the state.
May 21, 1970: Members of the American Legion Auxiliary will be conducting Poppy Days in Santa Fe Friday and Saturday.
May 21, 1995: Santa Fe voters should be able to bring up ordinances on their own through a ballot initiative process and to overturn City Council decisions through referendum votes.
Those are among key provisions in a proposed city government charter that Santa Fe’s Home Rule Commission will present to the City Council next month.
