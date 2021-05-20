From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
May 21, 1921: Typhus fever is raging on the Navajo reservation.
May 21, 1946: El Nuevo Mexicano, biggest and oldest of New Mexico’s Spanish-language newspapers, has plunked for Sen. Davis Chavez. The paper, traditionally Republican, and owned by Florence McCormick, wife of Cyrus McCormick, former Republican national committeeman for New Mexico, cited the Chavez record in behalf of equality for all, his long tenure in Congress, and advocated his renomination and reelection in the fall. Chavez is the first Democrat that paper has backed since Bronson Cutting, one-time owner, used it to fight the old-guard Republicans.
May 21, 1971: A coordinated effort among Santa Fe City Police, State Police and County Sheriff’s narcotics agents resulted in confiscation of more than 300 marijuana plants in a Thursday morning raid.
May 21, 1996: Santa Fe, its playing fields turning brown and its citizens facing mandatory water conservation measures, has plenty of water.
The city has more water than it could use in a year stored now in reservoirs in Rio Arriba County — all courtesy of the San Juan-Chama Project, an elaborate series of diversion dams and tunnels that carry water from southern Colorado.
But like Tantalus, the mythical Greek condemned to stand in water that receded whenever he tried to drink it, Santa Fe has water it can’t use.
The city simply lacks a way to get the bulk of its water out of the Rio Grande.
