From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
May 20, 1921: No Medicine Virtue Found In Beer, Says Doctor Wiley
Makes One Obese, and Obesity Is Disease, Declares Well Known Food Expert
Home Brew Is Most Dangerous Of Them All
May 20, 1946: The CIO's Political Action committee announced in Carlsbad today endorsement of Sen. Dennis Chaves for reelection.
May 20, 1971: The Attorney General's office today said it is looking into charges by the Health and Social Services Department (HSSD) that Santa Fe tap water receives "inadequate treatment," and that the Public Service Company of New Mexico is in "direct violation" of … federal drinking water standards.
City officials also said they were looking into the franchise agreement with the Public Service Company to see if the investigation reveals any violations of the franchise.
May 20, 1996: A blinking computer screen at the Santa Fe Water Treatment plant at the end of Upper Canyon Road tells the story: nearly all elements of the city's water supply system are running full-tilt to meet the city's incessant demand for water.
"If you let off one minute, you've lost it," said Steve Bornman, a senior systems operator with Public Service Company of New Mexico. "The city of Santa Fe has gotten to the point where you've got to be running 24 hours a day."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.